Veryl Helen (Shick) Myers

Friday, May 8, 2020 @ 07:05 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

5eb30ec310e8cVeryl Helen Myers, 86, of Erie and formerly of Distant, passed away Wednesday morning, May 6, 2020 at Manchester Commons in Erie.

Born February 27, 1934 in South Bethlehem, she was a daughter of the late Melvin A. and Helen R. Whiteman Shick. She was a 1954 graduate of Redbank Valley High School.

Veryl married Allen D. “Pete” Myers on September 2, 1955 and he preceded her in death on September 12, 1987.

She retired from Rolla-Jensen in Punxsutawney after 35 years of service.

Veryl attended the First Church of God in New Bethlehem until moving to Erie in 2015. She was an avid walker and enjoyed working in the dirt, planting flowers and reading.

Survivors include two children: David A. Myers and his wife, Diane, of Mayport and Jaqueline Sweeney and her husband, Jeff, of Erie; Four grandchildren: Larry Myers (Denise), Dawn Myers, Chaun Myers (Jennifer) and Lucas A. Sweeney, and two great-grandchildren, Austin and Ethan.

Veryl is also survived by two sisters: Gale Donine of Mayport and Elaine Morrison of Chicora, and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Lillian Himes and Marlene Clemens.

Family at friends will be received from noon to 1 p.m. Friday, May 8, 2020 at the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service chapel, 233 Penn Street, New Bethlehem.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday in the funeral home chapel with Reverend Randall Hopper, associate pastor of the First Church of God of New Bethlehem, officiating.

In compliance with the governors COVID-19 orders and restrictions, all visitors to the funeral home are reminded to please wear a mask.

Veryl’s extended family and friends are invited to view the services at 1 p.m. Friday by livestream on the Rupert Funeral Home Facebook page.

Interment will follow in the Oakland Cemetery, Distant, Armstrong County.

Online condolences may be sent to Veryl’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.


