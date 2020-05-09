A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – A chance of snow showers before noon, then a chance of rain and snow showers between noon and 2pm, then a chance of rain showers after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. West wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 30. West wind 3 to 6 mph.

Sunday – A chance of showers after 2pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 58. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night – Showers likely, mainly after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Northwest wind 3 to 8 mph. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 58.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Night – Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday – Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.