Armstrong Indiana Clarion Drug & Alcohol Commission Sponsoring Contests for Students for Prevention Week

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Armstrong Indiana Clarion Drug & Alcohol Commission is sponsoring a series of contests for students in support of National Prevention Week.

Students are asked to express their creativity by making a substance abuse prevention message.

The deadline for the contests will be May 16th.

Students can choose from the following contests based on grade level:

Poster Contest- elementary students, grades K-5

Express your creativity and show your favorite activities that promote healthy habits.

Examples can be riding your bike or playing your favorite sport.

Send your drawings with the caption “prevention happens here.”

Three winners will receive an Amazon Gift Card

Email entries to tmclafferty@aicdac.org or text 724-840-5421

Instagram Challenge- middle and high school students, grades 6-12

Express your creativity and tell how you can prevent substance abuse/promote mental health in your community.

Take a picture.

Share to Instagram.

Tag @aicdac

Use hashtag #preventionhappenshere

The top five pictures with the most likes will win a $25 gift card

TikTok Challenge- middle and high school students, grades 6-12

Express your creativity and tell how you can prevent substance abuse/promote mental health in your community.

Create a video.

Share to Tiktok

Tag @aicdacprevention

Use hashtag #preventionhappenshere

The top five videos with the most likes will win a $25 gift card

Information is also available on the AICDAC Facebook page at www.facebook.com/clariondrugfree.

