Armstrong Indiana Clarion Drug & Alcohol Commission Sponsoring Contests for Students for Prevention Week

Saturday, May 9, 2020 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

95680439_10159218831929368_317399199865896960_oCLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Armstrong Indiana Clarion Drug & Alcohol Commission is sponsoring a series of contests for students in support of National Prevention Week.

Students are asked to express their creativity by making a substance abuse prevention message.

The deadline for the contests will be May 16th.

Students can choose from the following contests based on grade level:

Poster Contest- elementary students, grades K-5

  • Express your creativity and show your favorite activities that promote healthy habits.
  • Examples can be riding your bike or playing your favorite sport.
  • Send your drawings with the caption “prevention happens here.”
  • Three winners will receive an Amazon Gift Card
  • Email entries to tmclafferty@aicdac.org or text 724-840-5421

Instagram Challenge- middle and high school students, grades 6-12

  • Express your creativity and tell how you can prevent substance abuse/promote mental health in your community.
  • Take a picture.
  • Share to Instagram.
  • Tag @aicdac
  • Use hashtag #preventionhappenshere
  • The top five pictures with the most likes will win a $25 gift card

TikTok Challenge- middle and high school students, grades 6-12

  • Express your creativity and tell how you can prevent substance abuse/promote mental health in your community.
  • Create a video.
  • Share to Tiktok
  • Tag @aicdacprevention
  • Use hashtag #preventionhappenshere
  • The top five videos with the most likes will win a $25 gift card

Information is also available on the AICDAC Facebook page at www.facebook.com/clariondrugfree.


