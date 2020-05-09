Clarion Borough to Hold Clean-Up Day on May 16

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clean-up Day for Clarion Borough will be held on Saturday, May 16, at the Clarion Borough Public Works Building located at 1148 Veterans Drive.

Collection starts at 6:30 a.m. and runs through 11:30 a.m.

There will be dumpsters at the location where borough residents and businesses can bring their items that need disposed. It will be removed promptly at 11:30 a.m.

Individuals are strongly encouraged to wear masks for their own safety, as well as employee safety, and to stay inside their vehicles.

Proof of residency will be required and can include a driver’s license or tax bill.

Items that will NOT be accepted are as follows:

No items containing Freon. This includes freezers, refrigerators, air conditioners, and dehumidifiers

No concrete products or construction materials

No tires

No batteries

No paint cans unless they are empty and dry with the lid off

No buckets with unidentified materials

No household garbage

No brush or yard waste

No chemicals

No electronic items such as but not limited to cell phones, TVs, and computers. This is due to a change in Pennsylvania law. These items must now be recycled. Watch for Clarion County information.

If you are in doubt of an item, please call the Public Works Department prior to the Clean-up Day at 814-226-6721 or the Borough Office at 814-226-7707.

