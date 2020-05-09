Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Easy Peanut Butter Balls

Here’s a delicious and easy-to-make snack for the weekend!

Easy Peanut Butter Balls

Ingredients

1 cup light corn syrup

1/2 cup sugar

1 cup peanut butter

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

4 cups cornflakes

Directions

~In a large saucepan, bring the corn syrup and sugar to a boil. Add the peanut butter. Remove from the heat; stir in vanilla and cornflakes.

~Drop by heaping teaspoonfuls onto waxed paper. Store in an airtight container.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.