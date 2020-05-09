Freda Lee Sizemore, 91, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Clarion Hospital.

Freda was born in Huntington, WV on February 28, 1930 to the late Oaky and Dottie Lanham. Together with her late husband, John Sizemore they raised their wonderful family. Freda loved shopping, collecting nick-nacks and she loved to spend her time working around her house. But her biggest treasure was her beloved family, and everyone knew she was always happiest enjoying their company.

Freda is survived by her children, Robert Sizemore, Dolores Wall, Edward Sizemore, Ronald (Glenda) Sizemore, and Sharon Sizemore; 16 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren and 2 of those great grandson’s were in the military following behind their grandfather’s footsteps; along with several siblings, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Sizemore; daughter, AnnMarie Briggs; parents, and several siblings.

Private family services will be held before Freda is laid to rest next to John at Eastlawn Memory Gardens in Brunswick, OH.

Online condolences may be left for the family at waitefuneralhome.com.

