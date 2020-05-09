Hearing Set for Monday for Summerville Man Accused of Threatening to Kill Woman

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing is scheduled for Monday for a Summerville man who reportedly threatened to kill a woman.

According to court documents, 28-year-old Norman Trenton Mitchell is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, May 11, on the following charges:

– Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

– Harassment – Communicate Lewd, Threatening, Etc. Language, Misdemeanor 3

Mitchell is currently free on $20,000.00 unsecured bail.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint filed by Trooper Collett, of Marienville-based State Police, around 6:45 p.m. on January 10, he was dispatched to a residence on State Route 36 in Eldred Township, Jefferson County, for a report of harassment.

A known female victim reported that Norman Trenton Mitchell sent her multiple threatening messages on Facebook Messenger, the complaint states.

Trooper Collett viewed the messages in which Mitchell threatened multiple times to harm and/or kill the victim, according to the complaint.

While the victim was being interviewed, Mitchell called the victim via Facebook Messenger, and Trooper Collett attempted to speak with Mitchell via phone but was unsuccessful. Trooper Collett also attempted to contact Mitchell multiple times but was unsuccessful, the complaint indicates.

Mitchell’s whereabouts were unknown at the time, and an arrest warrant was issued.

He was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak at 4:11 p.m. on March 11.

Mitchell was lodged in the Jefferson County Jail on $20,000.00 (10%) monetary bail on March 11, and then released on March 12, after his bail type was changed to unsecured per judge’s order.

