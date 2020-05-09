J.C. Penney Considering Bankruptcy, Closure of Over 200 Stores

PLANO, Tx. (EYT) – Saddled with nearly $4-billion in debt, J.C. Penney is reportedly considering filing for bankruptcy protection as early as next week.

According to an exclusive report from Reuters, the 118-year-old department store chain is mauling multiple options and may close over 200 stores in conjunction with the filing.

The chain employs nearly 85,000 workers at 850 stores across the United States, including locations in Clarion, Butler, DuBois, Hermitage, and Indiana.

Even before the Coronavirus Pandemic temporarily closed hundreds of its stores, J.C. Penney struggled, racking up nearly $4-billion in debt amid continued competition from e-commerce and brick-and-mortar discount retailers.

Sources say the company is negotiating a “debtor-in-possession loan” in the range of $400 million to $500 million that would help keep the company afloat while it navigates bankruptcy proceedings.

The Plano-based company is also considering other options that include obtaining alternative financing and negotiating directly with creditors in an attempt to avoid bankruptcy court.

J.C. Penney declined to respond to the report.

