THE LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) OUTBREAK
Michael Patton Advising: Investment Strategy vs. Reaction
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Michael Patton, of Patton Financial Advising, submitted the following article on Investment Strategy vs. Reaction.
After losing ground in 2018, U.S. stocks had a banner year in 2019, with the S&P 500 gaining almost 29% — the highest annual increase since 2013.(1) It’s too early to know how 2020 will turn out, but you can count on market swings to challenge your patience as an investor.
The trend was steadily upward last year, but there were downturns along the way, including a single-day drop of almost 3% on August 14. That plunge began with bad economic news from Germany and China that triggered a flight to the relative safety of U.S. Treasury securities, driving the yield on the 10-year Treasury note below the 2-year note for the first time since 2007. A yield curve inversion has been a reliable predictor of past recessions and spooked the stock market.(2) By the following day, however, the market was back on the rise.(3)
Read the full article here.
Patton Financial Advising
51 N. 4th Avenue
Clarion, PA 16214
814-226-9400
Toll-free 1-877-547-2751
Visit website: www.pattonadvising.com
Securities offered through Cetera Financial Specialists LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Cetera Investment Advisers LLC. Cetera entities are under separate ownership from any other entity.
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.