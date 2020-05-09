Nearly 3,500 New Coronavirus Cases Reported in Last 3 Days; Death Toll Reaches 3,688

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Department of Health confirmed that as of 12:00 p.m., on Saturday, May 9, 2020, 1,078 new Coronavirus cases have been reported, bringing the statewide total to 55,316.

The death toll has increased from 3,616 to 3,688.

There is a total of 221,791 patients who have tested negative. With commercial labs being the primary testing option for most Pennsylvanians, data is not available on the total number of tests pending.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days

5/9/20 – 1,078

5/8/20 – 1,323

5/7/20 – 1,070

5/6/20 – 888

5/5/20 – 865

5/4/20 – 825

5/3/20 – 962

5/2/20 – 1,334

Case Counts, Deaths, and Negatives Total Cases* Deaths Negative 55,316 3,688 221,791 * Total case counts include confirmed and probable cases.

Hospital Data View hospital data (desktop version)

View hospital data (mobile version) Trajectory Animations COVID-19 Trajectory Animations Positive Cases by Age Range to Date Age Range Percent of Cases*

0-4 < 1% 5-12 < 1% 13-18 1% 19-24 6% 25-49 37% 50-64 26% * Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date Age Range Percent of Cases

0-29 2% 30-49 5% 50-64 10% 65-79 20% 80+ 19% County Case Counts to Date County Total Cases Negatives Deaths Adams 156 1812 5 Allegheny 1486 19342 120 Armstrong 55 835 3 Beaver 482 2406 78 Bedford 29 319 1 Berks 3257 6920 169 Blair 28 1377 0 Bradford 38 891 2 Bucks 3852 10779 336 Butler 194 2722 6 Cambria 42 1860 1 Cameron 2 79 0 Carbon 195 1322 16 Centre 117 1217 2 Chester 1774 6644 183 Clarion 23 548 1 Clearfield 24 578 0 Clinton 41 335 0 Columbia 323 818 28 Crawford 20 749 0 Cumberland 425 2040 33 Dauphin 797 4663 36 Delaware 4836 11455 394 Elk 5 214 1 Erie 120 2557 2 Fayette 85 2148 4 Forest 7 35 0 Franklin 478 3566 12 Fulton 8 127 0 Greene 27 517 1 Huntingdon 119 435 0 Indiana 76 871 5 Jefferson 7 375 0 Juniata 93 203 1 Lackawanna 1134 3246 115 Lancaster 2185 9537 166 Lawrence 69 889 7 Lebanon 805 3134 16 Lehigh 3169 8682 120 Luzerne 2356 6305 111 Lycoming 127 1383 4 McKean 6 229 1 Mercer 73 918 2 Mifflin 50 832 0 Monroe 1206 3330 63 Montgomery 5116 20557 523 Montour 49 2991 0 Northampton 2429 7718 158 Northumberland 119 810 0 Perry 34 350 1 Philadelphia 14637 35203 856 Pike 427 1456 21 Potter 4 98 0 Schuylkill 437 2547 13 Snyder 33 254 1 Somerset 32 857 1 Sullivan 1 51 0 Susquehanna 81 385 13 Tioga 16 340 1 Union 40 651 1 Venango 7 294 0 Warren 1 203 0 Washington 124 2653 4 Wayne 116 631 5 Westmoreland 415 5769 30 Wyoming 30 229 2 York 767 8500 13 View as a clickable county or zip code level map

Incidence is calculated by dividing the current number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported to the Department by the 2018 county population data available from the Bureau of Health Statistics. The counties are divided into 6 relatively equally-sized groups based on their incidence rate (i.e. sestiles). Cases are determined using a national COVID-19 case definition. There currently is no way to estimate the true number of infected persons. Incidence rates are based on the number of known cases, not the number of true infected persons. Case Counts and Deaths by Sex to Date Sex Positive Cases Percent of Cases Deaths Female 30,212 55% 1833 Male 24,482 44% 1839 Neither 3 <1% 0 Not reported 619 1% 16 * Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding Case Counts and Deaths by Race to Date* Race Positive Cases Percent of Cases Deaths African American/Black 6262 11% 386 Asian 671 1% 40 White 13,215 24% 1348 Other 277 1% 11 Not reported 34,891 63% 1903 * 63% of race is not reported. Little data is available on ethnicity.

** Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding Case Counts by Region to Date Region Positive Negative Inconclusive Northcentral 863 9839 15 Northeast 11023 33304 98 Northwest 307 7668 13 Southcentral 3689 27358 53 Southeast 35567 103642 637 Southwest 2878 39980 30 EpiCurve by Region

Case counts are displayed by the date that the cases were first reported to the PA-NEDSS surveillance system. Case counts by date of report can vary significantly from day to day for a variety of reasons. In addition to changes due to actual changes in disease incidence, trends are strongly influenced by testing patterns (who gets tested and why), testing availability, lab analysis backlogs, lab reporting delays, new labs joining our electronic laboratory reporting system, mass screenings, etc. Trends need to be sustained for at least 2-3 weeks before any conclusions can be made regarding the progress of the pandemic. COVID-19 Cases Associated with Nursing Homes and Personal Care Homes to Date Facility County Number of Facilities with Cases Number of Cases Among Residents Number of Cases Among Employees Number of Deaths ADAMS 3 23 4 4 ALLEGHENY 35 343 102 93 ARMSTRONG 1 5 6 1 BEAVER 3 317 23 71 BERKS 25 591 78 112 BUCKS 51 1175 267 272 BUTLER 6 13 10 2 CAMBRIA 1 1 . 0 CARBON 2 52 5 12 CENTRE 3 12 6 1 CHESTER 34 583 85 159 CLARION 1 1 1 0 CLEARFIELD 2 2 . 0 COLUMBIA 4 87 31 24 CUMBERLAND 8 197 54 32 DAUPHIN 3 170 39 24 DELAWARE 41 1316 197 315 ERIE 4 3 2 0 FAYETTE 1 3 . 1 FRANKLIN 6 60 10 4 HUNTINGDON 1 0 1 0 INDIANA 4 13 2 4 LACKAWANNA 15 479 75 99 LANCASTER 29 513 136 141 LAWRENCE 2 0 2 0 LEBANON 5 65 12 10 LEHIGH 26 500 97 85 LUZERNE 19 339 55 80 LYCOMING 3 60 9 4 MERCER 1 1 . 0 MIFFLIN 2 1 1 0 MONROE 8 132 28 28 MONTGOMERY 81 1823 59 434 NORTHAMPTON 14 574 131 105 PHILADELPHIA 53 1526 8 349 PIKE 2 32 5 8 SCHUYLKILL 9 38 11 2 SUSQUEHANNA 3 42 15 13 UNION 1 0 1 0 WASHINGTON 3 6 2 1 WAYNE 1 0 1 0 WESTMORELAND 9 131 31 27 YORK 5 10 3 1 PENNSYLVANIA 530 11239 1605 2518

