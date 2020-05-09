New Bethlehem Man With History of Threatening Officials Faces New Charges for Threats Against Clarion County Detective

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A New Bethlehem man who is already serving a prison sentence for threats against local court officials and law enforcement is facing new charges after more threatening letters were recently received.

Court documents indicate CNET filed the following charges against 29-year-old Joseph David Supik Jr., of New Bethlehem, through Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office on Friday, May 8:

– Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

– Stalking – Repeatedly Comm. To Cause Fear, Misdemeanor 1

– Harassment – Communicate Lewd, Threatening, Etc. Language, Misdemeanor 3

A preliminary hearing for the case has not yet been scheduled.

The charges stem from several letters that were recently received from SCI Camp Hill.

According to a criminal complaint, on May 6, Chief Detective William Peck of CNET received documentation that was forwarded from the Clarion County Court Administrator’s Office regarding a letter received in the mail addressed to Judge James Arner, from Joseph D. Supik, who is currently lodged at SCI Camp Hill.

According to the complaint, the letter, dated April 15, and postmarked April 17, contained threats of violence against Clarion County Detective Wright.

The complaint notes that a review of the letter found that the letter, the writing, and the mannerisms of the writing were the same as numerous past letter from Supik, who had sent and made threats to several other people and officials in Clarion County in the past that Detective Peck had investigated.

According to the complaint, Supik also sent another similar letter recently to the Clarion County Jail, addressed to Deputy Sprankle, and in that letter was a second letter addressed to Detective Peck, which also contained threats of violence against Detective Wright.

The complaint states these letters show a “course of conduct” from Supik in communicating acts of violence toward Detective Wright.

The letter that was addressed to Judge Arner reportedly contained threats of using a “.45 ballistic round to put him (Wright) down 6ft under.” It also reportedly stated: “I’m going to come for you (Wright),” as well as, “die Wright die (expletive),” according to the complaint.

Supik has a history of similar expletive-laden threatening letters toward officials in Clarion County, and currently remains lodged at SCI Camp Hill, serving six to 12 months confinement on each of three counts of first-degree misdemeanor terroristic threats related to previous cases.

Jury selection for another similar case against Supik in Jefferson County that was scheduled for February 10 was canceled and has not yet been rescheduled.

He is also awaiting a preliminary hearing, which has not yet been scheduled, on two second-degree felony counts of aggravated assault, three first-degree misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats, two second-degree misdemeanor counts of simple assault, and two third-degree misdemeanor counts of harassment in Somerset County.

Court documents indicate Supik has an extensive criminal history dating back to 2009, with convictions ranging from harassment to theft.

