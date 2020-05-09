Police Still Searching for Missing Mobile Home

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – The disappearance of a mobile home on Georgetown Road in Polk that went missing late last year remains under investigation.

According to Chief Ed Sharp, of the Polk Borough Police, a few items of interest have turned up, but the mobile home itself isn’t one of them.

“We’ve located the dog kennel that was on the property, and decks that were attached to trailer, but we still haven’t found the trailer,” Sharp told exploreClarion.com.

The owner of a 14-by-80-foot mobile home initially reported that it had disappeared from a property on the 5000 block of Georgetown Road in Polk, Venango County, sometime in December.

The owner of the home reported he had moved out of the home and away from the area. He was in the process of finding somewhere to move the mobile home and someone to handle the moving of it when he discovered it was gone, Sharpe stated in February.

“Apparently someone went ahead and moved it, and we don’t know who or where,” Sharp said.

The owner hadn’t been back to the mobile home for about a month when he found out from a relative that it had been moved.

According to Sharp, neighbors reported they saw a crew working to prepare the mobile home to be moved but didn’t think much of it and didn’t note any indications of who it was doing the work.

Sharp also spoke to PennDOT and township officials to try to track down whoever took the mobile home by finding the permit for having it moved. However, that proved fruitless, as whoever moved the trailer apparently never got the proper permit to do so.

The owner of the property that the mobile home sat on also denied any knowledge of who moved the trailer or where it was taken.

On Thursday, May 7, Sharp noted the owner had mentioned the possibility of offering a reward for information leading to the trailer or the individual responsible for its disappearance, but he said that he hadn’t received official word of the reward.

In the meantime, the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact Polk Borough Police at 814-432-3484.

