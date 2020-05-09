THE LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) OUTBREAK
SPONSORED: Mother’s Day Takeout Specials at Vince’s Tavern: Lasagna, Veal Parmesan, Chicken Masala, Beef Stroganoff
LEEPER, Pa. (EYT) – Vince’s Tavern is offering the following Mother’s Day dinner takeout specials: Lasagna, Veal Parmesan, Chicken Masala, and Beef Stroganoff!
Starting for dinner … Homemade from scratch
– Lasagna choice of salad/slaw
– Veal Parmesan choice of salad/slaw
– Beef Stroganoff choice of salad/slaw
– Chicken Marsala choice of side..salad/slaw (Sides: French fries, baked potato, perogies, veggies)
*All dinners come with homemade bread.
Homemade dessert:
– Cherry cheesecake
– Reese cheesecake
Call 814-744-9960 to place your order.
Check Vince’s Facebook page for more information.
It is also noted that the staff is taking every step to keep everything sanitized with regulation guidelines.
Vince’s Tavern is located at 31729 Route 66, Leeper, PA 16233.
