SPONSORED: Mother’s Day Takeout Specials at Vince’s Tavern: Lasagna, Veal Parmesan, Chicken Masala, Beef Stroganoff

Saturday, May 9, 2020 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

lasagnaLEEPER, Pa. (EYT) – Vince’s Tavern is offering the following Mother’s Day dinner takeout specials: Lasagna, Veal Parmesan, Chicken Masala, and Beef Stroganoff!

Starting for dinner … Homemade from scratch

Lasagna choice of salad/slaw

Veal Parmesan choice of salad/slaw

Beef Stroganoff choice of salad/slaw

Chicken Marsala choice of side..salad/slaw (Sides: French fries, baked potato, perogies, veggies)

*All dinners come with homemade bread.

Homemade dessert:

– Cherry cheesecake
– Reese cheesecake

desserts - Vince's

Call 814-744-9960 to place your order.

Check Vince’s Facebook page for more information.

It is also noted that the staff is taking every step to keep everything sanitized with regulation guidelines.

Vince’s Tavern is located at 31729 Route 66, Leeper, PA 16233.


