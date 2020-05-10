 

All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Regina Michalkiewicz

Sunday, May 10, 2020 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

American Flag 5-10 (1)Regina Michalkiewicz served our country during World War II.

Name: Regina S. Michalkiewicz

Born: August 24, 1924

Died: January 30, 2020

Hometown: Oil City, Pa. (most recently Vowinckel, Pa.)

Regina Michalkiewicz was a true “Rosie the Riveter” as she loaded 37 mil. Ammunition and worked on machinery during World War II.

Regina was issued through the United States Government, the authorization to wear the ARMY-NAVY PRODUCTION AWARD EMBLEM in recognition of her meritorious work performed as an employee of Oil Well Co.

Part of the battle of production was won through her efforts. The 32nd president Franklin D. Roosevelt said, “To win we must fight- and to fight we must produce.”

Click here to view a full obituary.

 

All American Awards and Engraving is located on Route 322 in Shippenville. The company specializes in Embroidery, Screen Printing, all kinds of awards, trophies, engraving, unique gifts and more. As the company motto says, We can put “Almost Anything on Almost Everything”. 

They can be found online at www.allamericanhq.com, by calling toll free 1-877-402-9273 and ask for Jim Carroll, or visit them here www.facebook.com/AllAmericanAwardsandEngraving


