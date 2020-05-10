THE LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) OUTBREAK
All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Regina Michalkiewicz
Regina Michalkiewicz served our country during World War II.
Name: Regina S. Michalkiewicz
Born: August 24, 1924
Died: January 30, 2020
Hometown: Oil City, Pa. (most recently Vowinckel, Pa.)
Regina Michalkiewicz was a true “Rosie the Riveter” as she loaded 37 mil. Ammunition and worked on machinery during World War II.
Regina was issued through the United States Government, the authorization to wear the ARMY-NAVY PRODUCTION AWARD EMBLEM in recognition of her meritorious work performed as an employee of Oil Well Co.
Part of the battle of production was won through her efforts. The 32nd president Franklin D. Roosevelt said, “To win we must fight- and to fight we must produce.”
Click here to view a full obituary.
