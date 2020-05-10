Area Man Faces Assault Charge for Hitting Man With Garden Light Post

BARNETT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Forest County man is facing assault and related charges after he allegedly struck another man in the head with a garden light post.

Court documents indicate the Marienville-based State Police filed criminal charges against 31-year-old Nathan Thomas Hinds, of Clarington.

According to a criminal complaint, around 4:40 p.m. on May 4, Marienville-based State Police were contacted by Nathan Hinds, who related he was just in a domestic altercation with a known man that had turned physical.

Police responded to the scene, where they spoke with Hinds. He allegedly reported he got into an argument with a known victim from across his yard and “verbally instigated” the victim until the victim ran across the yard at him. Hinds said the victim was yelling while coming toward him, and he then hit the victim over the head with a metal garden light post “because he felt threatened.”

The complaint notes the strike caused the victim to fall on a wooden deck and strike his head again. The blows caused two lacerations on the victim’s forehead and the side of his head.

The victim was transported by his wife to Brookville Hospital for treatment.

Police then spoke to the victim at the hospital.

According to the complaint, the victim reported Hinds has “ongoing mental and personal issues,” and continued to call him by phone to make abusive and harassing comments to him and to his wife.

The victim reported he decided to go and speak with Hinds from across the yard and said Hinds continued to make harassing comments which angered him, so he decided to approach Hinds.

The complaint notes the victim specified that he never intended to get physical with Hinds.

The victim stated Hinds then struck him with a metal garden light post, and he fell to the wooden deck and struck his head again. He reported Hinds then went inside his house, while the victim’s wife and sister took him to Brookville Hospital.

Hinds was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Daniel L. Miller at 9:00 p.m. on May 4, on the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

He remains free on $5,000.00 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. on June 22, with Judge Miller presiding.

