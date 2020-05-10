 

BREAKING NEWS: Man Allegedly Shoots and Kills Roommate in Corsica

Sunday, May 10, 2020 @ 05:05 PM

Posted by exploreClarion

PoliceCORSICA, Pa. (EYT) – One man is behind bars and another man is dead after a fatal shooting on Sunday morning in the Corsica area.

The Pennsylvania State Police in collaboration with Jefferson County District Attorney Jeffrey Burkett’s Office have arrested 65-year-old William Joseph Sivak, Jr., of Corsica, in connection with the shooting death of 60-year-old Amos Leroy Smail, also of Corsica.

Trooper Antonio Suprano said PSP Punxsutawney was notified of the shooting Sunday around 8:30 a.m.

Further investigation revealed that Sivak shot and killed his roommate, Smail, at their Union Township residence following an argument.

Sivak was subsequently taken into custody on criminal homicide charges.

He was transported to the Jefferson County Jail where he is awaiting formal arrangement.

No further information is being released at this time.

Stay with EXPLORE for continuous coverage of this BREAKING NEWS story.


