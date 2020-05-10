 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Grilled Banana Brownie Sundaes

Sunday, May 10, 2020 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by J.C. Taggart

Need a quick dessert for Mother’s Day? Try this delicious recipe!

Grilled Banana Brownie Sundaes

Ingredients

2 medium bananas, unpeeled
4 ounces cream cheese, softened
1/4 cup packed brown sugar
3 tablespoons creamy peanut butter
8 – 2-inch square prepared brownies
4 cups vanilla ice cream
1/2 cup hot fudge ice cream topping, warmed
1/2 cup chopped salted peanuts

Directions

~Cut unpeeled bananas crosswise in half, then lengthwise in half. Place quartered bananas on an oiled grill rack, cut side down. Grill, covered, over medium-high heat on each side until lightly browned, two to three minutes. Cool slightly.

~In a small bowl, beat cream cheese, brown sugar, and peanut butter until smooth.

~To serve, remove bananas from peel; place over brownies. Top with cream cheese mixture, ice cream, fudge topping, and peanuts.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.