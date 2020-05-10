Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Grilled Banana Brownie Sundaes

Need a quick dessert for Mother’s Day? Try this delicious recipe!

Grilled Banana Brownie Sundaes

Ingredients

2 medium bananas, unpeeled

4 ounces cream cheese, softened

1/4 cup packed brown sugar

3 tablespoons creamy peanut butter

8 – 2-inch square prepared brownies

4 cups vanilla ice cream

1/2 cup hot fudge ice cream topping, warmed

1/2 cup chopped salted peanuts

Directions

~Cut unpeeled bananas crosswise in half, then lengthwise in half. Place quartered bananas on an oiled grill rack, cut side down. Grill, covered, over medium-high heat on each side until lightly browned, two to three minutes. Cool slightly.

~In a small bowl, beat cream cheese, brown sugar, and peanut butter until smooth.

~To serve, remove bananas from peel; place over brownies. Top with cream cheese mixture, ice cream, fudge topping, and peanuts.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.