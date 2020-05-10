Knox Man Accused of Another Assault at Clarion County Jail

PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Knox man currently lodged in the Clarion County Jail on multiple offenses is facing new charges for repeatedly punching another inmate.

According to court documents, Clarion County Chief Detective William H. Peck, IV, filed criminal charges against 29-year-old William Ellsworth May Jr. on April 24.

On April 21, Deputy Warden Sprankle, of the Clarion County Jail, contacted Chief Detective William Peck regarding an assault that occurred at the jail.

Deputy Warden Sprankle reported that William Ellsworth May Jr. approached another inmate from behind and pulled on the inmate’s ponytail. May and the other inmate then ended up on the floor of the cell block, and May reportedly struck the other inmate several times on the body and head, the complaint states.

Chief Detective Peck was provided with video footage of the incident, which showed the incident described above. It was noted that May then struck the other inmate nine times on the body and head, according to the complaint.

May was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill at 9:31 a.m. on Wednesday, May 6, on the following charge:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

His bail was set at $2,500.00 monetary.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday, May 12, with Judge Schill presiding.

He is currently lodged in the Clarion County Jail awaiting upcoming criminal conferences on several other cases related to the theft of an ATV, as well as other incidents of assault and vandalism at the Clarion County Jail.

