THE LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) OUTBREAK
SPONSORED: Special Pricing on Cranberry Craze Ends Today at Deer Creek Winery
Sunday, May 10, 2020 @ 12:05 AM
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – The special pricing for Deer Creek Winery’s Cranberry Craze ends today, Sunday, May 10.
Deer Creek Winery is offering their semi-sweet Cranberry Craze for the low price of $9.99!
Cranberry Craze is a blend of Cranberry and Concord Grape wines.
Place your order at 814-354-7392 for pick-up or curbside service or order online.
Click here to visit their online store.
Deer Creek Winery is offering FREE SHIPPING on orders for 12 or more bottles!
The winery is open from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Deer Creek Winery is located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, PA 16254.
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.