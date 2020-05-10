Woman Accused of Punching Man in Face During Domestic Dispute

EMLENTON BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police say a woman was charged with assault following an incident in which she allegedly punched a man in the face during a domestic dispute at a residence in Emlenton.

Court documents indicate on May 4 the Emlenton Police Department filed criminal charges against 38-year-old Erin F. Ras, of Pittsburgh.

Chief Justin O’Neil, of the Emlenton Police Department, was dispatched to a report of a domestic assault at a residence on Highland Avenue around 3:43 p.m. on Monday, May 4, according to a criminal complaint.

Chief O’Neil made contact with the victim who reported that Erin Ras had punched him in the face with a closed fist. Chief O’Neil observed the victim had a split lip that was swollen and bloody, the complaint notes.

According to the complaint, the victim reported that Ras had assaulted him before, and it was an “ongoing issue.”

Chief O’Neil then spoke with Ras, who allegedly stated the victim pushed her down the stairs, and she was trying to catch her balance and “must have hit the victim in the face,” the complaint states.

The complaint notes that when Ras was taken into custody, while being escorted to a police vehicle, she yelled “you wait till you see what you just did,” and also “this was our family,” toward the victim.

Ras was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland at 5:45 p.m. on May 4, on the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

She is currently free on $5,000.00 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m.on Wednesday, June 3, with Judge Kirtland presiding.

