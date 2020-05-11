A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Showers, mainly before 2pm. High near 45. West wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight – A chance of showers before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. Light north wind.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 59. Calm wind.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday – Showers, mainly after 8am. High near 68. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday Night – Showers before 8pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm between 8pm and 2am, then showers likely after 2am. Low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday – Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. High near 72. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8pm and 2am, then a chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

