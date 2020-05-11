BREAKING NEWS: Corsica Man Told Police He Shot Roommate Because He Was ‘Getting on His Nerves’

CORSICA, Pa. (EYT) – A Corsica man who shot and killed his roommate on Sunday morning told police he did so because “he was getting on his nerves.”

According to court documents, on Sunday, May 10, the Punxsutawney-based State Police filed criminal homicide charges against 65-year-old William Joseph Sivak.

Punxsutawney-based State Police were notified by William Sivak around 8:30 a.m. on May 10, of a shooting incident that occurred at his residence at 732 Smail Road, in Corsica, Union Township, Jefferson County, involving himself and a male victim identified as Amos Smail, according to the complaint.

Sivak spoke directly by phone to PSP Punxsutawney Police Communications Officer (PCO) Sommers around 8:23 a.m. and stated: “Hello, I just shot a man.”

PCO Sommers asked Sivak about his location and identity, which Sivak provided. Sivak further stated he shot “him” (referring to Smail) because he “couldn’t take him anymore and was tired of him.” Sivak told PCO Sommers that Smail was “giving him a hard time.”

Sivak reported he shot Smail in the chest with a “22” and then put the firearm back inside the residence. Sivak also told police he resides with Smail and said that Smail had been “acting crazy.”

When asked about Smail’s status, Sivak confirmed Smail was deceased, the complaint notes.

Police arrived at the scene around 8:49 a.m. and made contact with Sivak.

According to the complaint, Sivak immediately began to make “excited utterances” to the responding trooper, stating: “That’s my roommate, I didn’t know he was crazy, and he has been getting on my nerves for the past couple days, and I shot him.”

While Sivak was being secured, he was found to be in possession of illegal drugs, including marijuana and paraphernalia, the complaint indicates.

According to the complaint, Jefferson County Coroner Brenda Shumaker was called to the scene and confirmed Smail’s injuries and manner of death were consistent with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Smail was found positioned on his back, lying face-up, outside of the residence beside his pickup truck.

Sivak was interviewed around 11:10 a.m. He reportedly explained he had been residing with Smail since September 2019. He also told police that earlier on Sunday, Smail had accused him of tampering with his hand tools and noted there had been ongoing issues with the tools which began the prior evening, the complaint states.

Sivak stated he could no longer tolerate the constant accusations and shot Smail in the chest using a .22 caliber rifle he owned and kept in his bedroom. He said the shooting took place in the living room of the residence and after he was struck, Smail walked from the living room out to the driveway and attempted to unlock his vehicle, then collapsed near his truck and succumbed to his injury, according to the complaint.

Sivak provided a full confession that he intentionally shot and killed Smail, according to the complaint.

Sivak was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak at 6:45 p.m. on Sunday, May 10, on the following charge:

– Criminal Homicide, Felony 1

He was lodged in the Jefferson County Jail with bail denied.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. on May 22, with Judge Bazylak presiding.

