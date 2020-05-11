THE LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) OUTBREAK
Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Maki
Monday, May 11, 2020 @ 12:05 AM
This week’s Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week sponsored by the Clarion Federal Credit Union: Maki.
Maki is a young female domestic short-haired cat.
Her vaccinations are up-to-date, and she is litter-trained.
She will be spayed before adoption.
She would be good in a home with children.
For more information on Maki, visit Tri-County Animal Rescue Center website here, call 814-918-2032, or email contactus@tricounty-arc.org.
Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week is sponsored by Clarion Federal Credit Union. Visit Clarion Federal Credit Union at www.clarionfcu.org for more information.
