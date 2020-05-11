Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Sweet and Spicy Sloppy Joes

Serve this tasty sandwich with coleslaw and dill pickle slices!

Sweet and Spicy Sloppy Joes

Ingredients

2 teaspoons canola oil

3 pounds ground turkey

1 large onion, chopped

1/2 medium green pepper, chopped

3 garlic cloves, minced

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

3 cups ketchup

2/3 cup water

1/3 cup packed brown sugar

3 tablespoons spicy brown mustard

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

12 hamburger buns, split

Directions

~Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Cook turkey in batches until no longer pink, breaking into crumbles, eight to 10 minutes per batch. Transfer meat to a 5- or 6-qt. slow cooker.

~In the same skillet, cook the onion and green pepper until tender, two to three minutes. Add garlic, Worcestershire, and red pepper flakes; cook one minute longer. Transfer to slow cooker.

~In a bowl, combine ketchup, water, brown sugar, mustard, salt, and pepper; pour over meat. Cover and cook on low until flavors are blended, four to five hours. Serve on buns.

