Clarion Farmer’s Market Opens on Schedule, Despite Snow

CLARION, Pa., (EYT) – Snow flurries weren’t enough to keep vendors and shoppers away from this year’s opening of the Clarion Farmer’s Market on Saturday, May 9.

While some residents were wondering if the weather may delay the market’s opening day, vendors never doubted the market would proceed as scheduled.

Katie Taggart, who manages the Farmer’s Market, told exploreClarion.com, “We have been here for 34 years in snow, rain, wind, and high winds. The only thing that will drive us away is lightning.”

Taggart added, “The crops are growing, the farmers are planting … there’s no stopping the Farmer’s Market. In all honesty, the farmers look forward to this.”

Taggart, who had a display of a variety of plants, said that she remembers when vendors in previous years had to hold onto tents to keep them from blowing away in a strong wind.

“It would be a huge disappointment not only to the vendors but to the community not to have the Farmer’s Market.”

Residents, many wearing masks, braved the snow flurries and wandered among the vendors who offered baked goods, plants, eggs, and some fresh produce.

There were a few new items on this opening day.

For example, one stand offered hand sanitizer – something that is hard to find in stores. The vendor offered sanitizer in several different types of containers such as mason jars and a variety of spray bottles.

Customers could also fill their own container, if desired.

Mike Burkett, of Wild Blue Farm and Bakery, had a supply of masks in different colors and patterns, in addition to his baked goods and spices.

Burkett, who is in his second year at the market, said there was “no doubt” he would be at its opening day. He plans to keep coming back – rain, snow, or sunshine.

Selling free-range fresh eggs, Jedidiah Fritsch knew he would be at the market no matter the weather, but he admitted to being a bit surprised at the turnout.

“I thought people might not show up because of the (Corona)virus and the weather,” he noted.

“I was a little doubtful, but we’re doing well today.”

The market will continue on Saturday mornings from 8:00 a.m. until noon through October. Move vendors will be participating as the season progresses.

“We did have a few vendors cancel today. It was because of the weather. I made sure I mentioned that I thought they were chickens for not coming,” Taggart said with a laugh.

“The customer base today isn’t what I would like to see. People are cold and may be hurrying through, but that’s okay because we’re supposed to be social distancing.

“We would love to see more people out here, but the weather is a factor, and we have no control over that.”

