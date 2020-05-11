Corsica 4th of July Makes Changes Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

CORSICA, Pa. (EYT) – The Corsica Volunteer Fire Company has announced some changes to their annual 4th of July celebration due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

“Due to COVID-19 and its devastating drain on our economic abilities and other restrictions it has caused, The Corsica Volunteer Fire Company has been forced to drastically limit this year’s annual Independence Days Celebrations,” a representative of the Corsica Volunteer Fire Company told exploreClarion.com.

This year’s festivities will be limited to a Chicken Barbecue Takeout Only dinner that will be held on June 28, from 11:00 a.m. until they are sold out (meal prices are $9.00 for adults and $5.00 for children), and a Fireworks Display only on the 4th of July at 10:00 p.m.

There will be no parade or any other activities on July 4th, other than the Fireworks Display.

“We love and appreciate our community, apologize for any inconvenience this has caused, and sincerely hope we will be able to get back to all our other Independence Day functions in the future,” the fire company representative stated.

