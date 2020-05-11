 

Featured Local Job: Multiple Positions at Clarion Bathware

Monday, May 11, 2020 @ 08:05 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

Interested in working at Clarion Bathware?

POSITIONS AVAILABLE

  • Production Workers
  • Maintenance Helper
  • Mechanic
  • Mechanic Helper
  • Regional Drivers – Clarion Transportation Corporation (CTC)
  • OTR Drivers – Clarion Transportation Corporation (CTC)

Employee Benefits:

  • New Starting Wage – $10/hr plus production bonus!
  • Monday – Friday
  • $600 sign on bonus
  • Paid vacations & holiday after 90 days
  • Weekly direct deposit
  • Medical, Dental, Life Ins and 401k after 60 days
  • Home on weekends
  • NEW TRUCKS!!

If so please fill out the below PDF and email it to HR at khepfl@clarionbathware.com or fax back to (814) 782-3434.

Standard Application »
‘CDL’ Application »

In order to submit form via email please follow these instructions:

  1. Right click the link above, “Save Link As…” and save the PDF to your Desktop
  2. Minimize your browser and open up the document from your Desktop
  3. Fill out desired fields in application, then click the “Submit” button at the bottom of Page 3

**Note: Application can also be printed out and turned in at either of our office locations. For further questions, please contact HR at tbeichner@clarionbathware.com or (814) 782-3016


