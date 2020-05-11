Fewer Than 600 New Coronavirus Cases Reported Across PA; Statewide Total Tops 57,000

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Department of Health confirmed that as of 12:00 p.m., on Monday, May 11, 2020, 543 new Coronavirus cases have been reported, bringing the statewide total to 57,154. The death toll is currently 3,731.

There are 231,704 patients who have tested negative. With commercial labs being the primary testing option for most Pennsylvanians, data is not available on the total number of tests pending.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days

5/11/20 – 543

5/10/20 – 1,295

5/9/20 – 1,078

5/8/20 – 1,323

5/7/20 – 1,070

5/6/20 – 888

5/5/20 – 865

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Total

Deaths Armstrong 55 0 55 5 Butler 195 0 195 6 Clarion 23 0 23 1 Clearfield 25 0 25 0 Crawford 20 1 21 0 Elk 5 0 5 1 Forest 7 0 7 0 Indiana 76 0 76 5 Jefferson 7 0 7 0 McKean 6 0 6 1 Mercer 73 2 75 2 Venango 7 0 7 0 Warren 1 0 1 0

Case Counts, Deaths, and Negatives

Total Cases* Deaths Negative 57,154 3,731 231,704

* Total case counts include confirmed and probable cases.



Hospital Data

Trajectory Animations

Case Counts by Region to Date

Region Positive Negative Inconclusive Northcentral 879 10091 15 Northeast 11292 34965 125 Northwest 315 7986 17 Southcentral 3883 28701 58 Southeast 36818 109025 822 Southwest 2911 40936 31

County Case Counts to Date

County Total Cases Negatives Deaths Adams 167 1881 5 Allegheny 1511 19699 123 Armstrong 55 843 5 Beaver 491 2503 78 Bedford 29 344 1 Berks 3417 7495 171 Blair 29 1475 0 Bradford 38 905 2 Bucks 4028 11452 349 Butler 195 2748 6 Cambria 44 1929 1 Cameron 2 80 0 Carbon 198 1388 17 Centre 119 1262 2 Chester 1884 7079 187 Clarion 23 554 1 Clearfield 25 639 0 Clinton 41 351 0 Columbia 328 859 28 Crawford 21 766 0 Cumberland 451 2312 33 Dauphin 830 4938 36 Delaware 5046 12182 399 Elk 5 221 1 Erie 123 2680 2 Fayette 85 2221 4 Forest 7 39 0 Franklin 513 3673 12 Fulton 8 134 0 Greene 27 522 1 Huntingdon 187 472 0 Indiana 76 898 5 Jefferson 7 381 0 Juniata 93 212 1 Lackawanna 1187 3488 117 Lancaster 2256 9887 168 Lawrence 70 912 7 Lebanon 815 3250 16 Lehigh 3259 9092 121 Luzerne 2426 6578 112 Lycoming 132 1424 4 McKean 6 248 1 Mercer 75 948 2 Mifflin 52 857 0 Monroe 1224 3492 64 Montgomery 5292 21559 525 Montour 49 2989 0 Northampton 2465 8117 160 Northumberland 125 861 0 Perry 35 372 1 Philadelphia 15008 36695 857 Pike 433 1496 21 Potter 4 101 0 Schuylkill 453 2676 13 Snyder 33 267 1 Somerset 32 908 1 Sullivan 1 54 0 Susquehanna 81 413 13 Tioga 16 348 1 Union 41 670 1 Venango 7 302 0 Warren 1 216 0 Washington 124 2719 4 Wayne 117 645 5 Westmoreland 418 5946 30 Wyoming 30 256 3 York 784 8781 13

Positive Cases by Age Range to Date

Age Range Percent of Cases*

0-4 < 1% 5-12 < 1% 13-18 1% 19-24 6% 25-49 37% 50-64 26%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date

Age Range Percent of Cases

0-29 2% 30-49 5% 50-64 10% 65-79 20% 80+ 19%

Incidence is calculated by dividing the current number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported to the Department by the 2018 county population data available from the Bureau of Health Statistics. The counties are divided into 6 relatively equally-sized groups based on their incidence rate (i.e. sestiles). Cases are determined using a national COVID-19 case definition. There currently is no way to estimate the true number of infected persons. Incidence rates are based on the number of known cases, not the number of true infected persons. Case Counts and Deaths by Sex to Date Sex Positive Cases Percent of Cases* Deaths Female 31,264 55% 1854 Male 25,254 44% 1861 Neither 3 0% 0 Not reported 633 1% 16 * Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding Case Counts and Deaths by Race to Date* Race Positive Cases Percent of Cases**

Deaths African American/Black 6458 11% 391 Asian 694 1% 40 White 13,692 24% 1367 Other 289 <1% 11 Not reported 36,021 63% 1922 * 63% of race is not reported. Little data is available on ethnicity.

** Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding EpiCurve by Region Case counts are displayed by the date that the cases were first reported to the PA-NEDSS surveillance system. Case counts by date of report can vary significantly from day to day for a variety of reasons. In addition to changes due to actual changes in disease incidence, trends are strongly influenced by testing patterns (who gets tested and why), testing availability, lab analysis backlogs, lab reporting delays, new labs joining our electronic laboratory reporting system, mass screenings, etc. Trends need to be sustained for at least 2-3 weeks before any conclusions can be made regarding the progress of the pandemic. COVID-19 Cases Associated with Nursing Homes and Personal Care Homes to Date Facility County Number of Facilities with Cases Number of Cases Among Residents Number of Cases Among Employees Number of Deaths ADAMS 3 23 4 4 ALLEGHENY 36 350 103 94 ARMSTRONG 1 5 6 3 BEAVER 3 324 23 71 BERKS 24 677 85 114 BUCKS 51 1249 275 284 BUTLER 6 13 10 2 CAMBRIA 1 1 . 0 CARBON 2 53 5 12 CENTRE 3 13 6 1 CHESTER 38 615 89 162 CLARION 1 1 1 0 CLEARFIELD 2 2 . 0 COLUMBIA 5 92 31 24 CUMBERLAND 8 218 54 32 DAUPHIN 3 189 39 24 DELAWARE 40 1401 210 320 ERIE 4 3 2 0 FAYETTE 1 3 . 1 FRANKLIN 6 70 10 4 INDIANA 4 13 2 4 LACKAWANNA 15 504 83 101 LANCASTER 31 525 139 145 LAWRENCE 2 0 2 0 LEBANON 4 67 12 10 LEHIGH 26 540 101 88 LUZERNE 19 379 56 82 LYCOMING 2 65 10 4 MERCER 1 1 . 0 MIFFLIN 2 1 1 0 MONROE 8 133 28 28 MONTGOMERY 83 1885 61 436 NORTHAMPTON 16 574 130 101 NORTHUMBERLAND 1 1 . 0 PHILADELPHIA 53 1542 8 349 PIKE 2 30 4 8 SCHUYLKILL 9 44 11 2 SUSQUEHANNA 3 42 15 13 UNION 1 0 1 0 WASHINGTON 3 6 2 1 WAYNE 1 0 1 0 WESTMORELAND 9 136 31 27 YORK 6 11 3 1 PENNSYLVANIA 540 11801 1655 2552

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:· Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.· Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.· Clean surfaces frequently.· Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.All Pennsylvania residents are encouraged to sign up for AlertPA, a text notification system for health, weather, and other important alerts like COVID-19 updates from Commonwealth agencies. Residents can sign up online at www.ready.pa.gov/BeInformed/Signup-For-Alerts.

