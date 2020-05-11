Man Accused of Sexually Assaulting Woman at Knox Area Campground Headed to Trial

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A case against a man facing aggravated indecent assault charges stemming from an incident that occurred at a Beaver Township campground is headed to trial.

According to court documents, 46-year-old Scott Eric Wingard, of Greenville, did not enter a plea during a hearing in Clarion County Court of Common Pleas on Wednesday, May 6.

A criminal pre-trial conference has been scheduled for July 10.

Wingard faces the following charges:

– Aggravated Indecent Assault W/O Consent, Felony 2

– Aggravated Indecent Assault – Forcible Compulsion, Felony 2

– Indecent Assault-W/O Consent Of Other, Misdemeanor 2

– Indecent Assault Forcible Compulsion, Misdemeanor 2

He is currently free on a $1,000.00 cash security.

Details of the case:

A 9-1-1 call was received around 3:49 a.m. on Sunday, July 14, regarding a domestic dispute at a Beaver Township, Clarion County campground. State police patrol units were dispatched to the scene.

According to a criminal complaint, both parties of the dispute were transported to PSP Clarion station to be interviewed.

During an interview with the victim, she told Trooper Hotchkiss, of PSP Clarion, that she drove to the campgrounds on Saturday, July 13, to meet with Scott Wingard for a wedding.

According to the victim, after the reception, she and Wingard returned to a cabin where they were staying. Sometime between midnight and 2:00 a.m., she and Wingard argued, and at one point, she left the cabin. When she returned, she had lain down and fell asleep. She said that she woke up with Wingard on top of her, and she told Wingard “No,” and they started to wrestle until Wingard pinned her left leg down, so she was unable to fight back, according to the complaint.

According to the victim, Wingard told her: “Since you’re not going to leave, you’re going to (expletive) me and earn your keep for the cabin,” the complaint indicates.

According to the complaint, the victim stated that Wingard proceeded to have indecent contact with her without her consent. She said that she got her phone and was able to call 9-1-1, and Wingard got off her and went outside.

According to the victim, while she was on the phone with 9-1-1, Wingard was looking at her through the screen porch door and making a motion of slicing his throat and holding a gun to his head with his hand, the complaint states.

Wingard was arraigned at 11:25 a.m. on July 14 in Judge Turk’s office.

EDITOR’S NOTE 1: Extreme graphic details were not included due to the sexual nature of the alleged crimes.

