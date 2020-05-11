Man Jailed Following Police Pursuit on I-80

CLINTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A man is behind bars following a police pursuit that occurred on Sunday night on Interstate 80 in the Emlenton area.

Franklin-based State Police say around 9:32 p.m. on Sunday, May 10, a traffic stop was initiated on a 2016 Toyocar van container trailer on I-80 westbound at mile marker 35.5 in Clinton Township, Venango County. The vehicle then stopped on State Route 308 after taking Exit 35.

According to police, after coming to a stop, the driver, identified as 28-year-old Phillip Reynolds, of Butler, then drove off, and a short pursuit ensued.

Police say Reynolds eventually pulled over at the Anchors Away gas station, where he was taken into custody for child endangerment due to an infant being in the vehicle.

Court documents indicate Reynolds was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, May 11, on the following charges:

– Endangering Welfare of Children – Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense, Felony 3

– Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2

– Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Officer, Misdemeanor 2

– Driving License Suspended/Revoked Pursuant to Sec 3802/1547B1, Summary

– Duties At Stop Sign, Summary

– Exceed 65 OR 70 MPH For All Vehicles By 30 MPH, Summary

– Careless Driving, Summary

– Reckless Driving, Summary

– Fail to use safety belt – driver and front seat occupant, Summary

Unable to post $20,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Venango County Jail.

