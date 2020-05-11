Man Rescued from Burning Home in Barkeyville

BARKEYVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A man and two children were transported to Allegheny Health Network (AHN) Grove City following a house fire in Barkeyville Borough on Friday night.

(Photo courtesy of Grant Rea)

According to Grant Rea, Chief of Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department, they were dispatched around 7:20 p.m. on Friday, May 8, to the scene of a structure fire on Stevenson Road, in Barkeyville Borough, Venango County.

The crew from Clintonville was joined by firefighters from Pine Township, Grove City, Harrisville, Slippery Rock, Emlenton, Mercer East End, and Marion Township, as well as Sergeant Heller, of the Polk Borough Police Department.

Superior Ambulance Service also responded to the scene.

According to Rea, at the time of dispatch, it was reported that there were two children outside the residence.

At the scene, firefighters discovered heavy fire in the second floor of the residence, with one adult entrapped on the first floor.

Rea and Sgt. Heller then entered the burning building and found the victim in a first-floor bathroom.

They successfully pulled the man from the burning building, and he and the two children were then transported to AHN Grove City for treatment.

According to Rea, the fire was primarily contained in the second floor and was extinguished around 7:53 p.m.

The second floor sustained serious fire damage, while the first floor sustained heavy smoke and water damage, Rae explained.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by a Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal.

The scene was cleared around 9:41 p.m.

