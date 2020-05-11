Michael R. Messina, 79, of Grove City passed on Saturday morning, May 9, 2020 following a lengthy illness.

Michael was born in Mount Vernon, Ohio on Sept. 15, 1940 to Michael and Stephania (Sepik) Messina. Michael married Judith L. Filer on February 27, 1965; she preceded him in death on February 15, 2009.

He was a graduate of Grove City High School in 1959 and he received an associate degree from Penn State.

Michael retired in 1995 as a Lt. Col. with the PA Army Reserve National Guard 229 FA 1st Bn. after 34 years of service. For over 40 years he along with his brother John operated Messina Brothers Surveying. Formerly he worked for Penn Dot for seven years and National Fuel Natural Gas, Oil City for seven years.

Michael was a member of The Church of The Beloved Disciple, Grove City.

He is survived by his son, Sean Messina and wife Lisa, Harrisville, a granddaughter, Elena Messina, a sister, Diane Montgomery and husband Cliff, a brother, John F. Messina, and a former daughter-in-law, Tracy Baker, all of Grove City. His parents, wife and a son, Christopher J. Messina preceded Michael in death.

Memorials to The Church of The Beloved Disciple, 1310 S. Center St. Ext., Grove City, PA 16127 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at stjude.org.

On line condolences

A private family service will be held in Cunningham Funeral Home, Inc., 306 Bessemer Ave., Grove City.

A public memorial mass with military honors will be held at The Church of The Beloved Disciple, Grove City at a later date.

