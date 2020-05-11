 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Michael R. Messina

Monday, May 11, 2020 @ 09:05 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

6983037_fbsMichael R. Messina, 79, of Grove City passed on Saturday morning, May 9, 2020 following a lengthy illness.

Michael was born in Mount Vernon, Ohio on Sept. 15, 1940 to Michael and Stephania (Sepik) Messina. Michael married Judith L. Filer on February 27, 1965; she preceded him in death on February 15, 2009.

He was a graduate of Grove City High School in 1959 and he received an associate degree from Penn State.

Michael retired in 1995 as a Lt. Col. with the PA Army Reserve National Guard 229 FA 1st Bn. after 34 years of service. For over 40 years he along with his brother John operated Messina Brothers Surveying. Formerly he worked for Penn Dot for seven years and National Fuel Natural Gas, Oil City for seven years.

Michael was a member of The Church of The Beloved Disciple, Grove City.

He is survived by his son, Sean Messina and wife Lisa, Harrisville, a granddaughter, Elena Messina, a sister, Diane Montgomery and husband Cliff, a brother, John F. Messina, and a former daughter-in-law, Tracy Baker, all of Grove City. His parents, wife and a son, Christopher J. Messina preceded Michael in death.

Memorials to The Church of The Beloved Disciple, 1310 S. Center St. Ext., Grove City, PA 16127 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at stjude.org.

On line condolences at www.cunninghamfhgc.com.

A private family service will be held in Cunningham Funeral Home, Inc., 306 Bessemer Ave., Grove City.

A public memorial mass with military honors will be held at The Church of The Beloved Disciple, Grove City at a later date.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.