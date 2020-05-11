Ferdinand “Fred” Sylvestri Serafine Jr., 94, of Emlenton, passed from this life on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Clarion Hospital.

Fred was the eldest son of Ferdinand Sr. and Fabina Grazioli Serafine. He was born on April 2, 1926 in Kaylor. He had ten brothers and sisters, two of which survive, Wilma Texter and her husband, Ken, of Karns City and Virginia Morrow of Culmerville.

Fred was a World War II veteran, having served in the U.S. Army, 95th Infantry Division, from August 1944 through July 1946. He fought in the Battle of the Bulge in the Rhineland/Central Europe campaign in Belgium and Germany. He was discharged with honors in July 1946.

He returned to civilian life and worked for Pullman Standard for a time. He then worked for the Baltimore and Ohio Railroad (later CSX Corp) for 42 years until his retirement in 1989, having never missed a day of work. He worked on CSX road jobs throughout the Western PA countryside, and also worked for years at the CSX Butler Yard.

He married the former Rose Ellen Goettman on October 16, 1950. They have two children, Wilda Chutz and her husband, Charles Lair, of Emlenton and David Serafine of East Brady. Rose and Fred were devoted to their granddaughter, Theresa Chutz of Wexford, formerly of Emlenton. Also surviving are a number of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church, Chestnut St., Emlenton with the Rev. Johnathan Schmolt, pastor administrator, officiating.

Donations in Fred’s memory may be made to the Spina Bifida Association of Western PA, 300 Stonewood Drive, Suite 100, Wexford, PA 15090.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hile Funeral Home Inc. of Emlenton.

