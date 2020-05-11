 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Notice of Execution Signed for Cop Killer Eric Frein

Monday, May 11, 2020 @ 12:05 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

eric-frienHARRISBURG, Pa. – Department of Corrections Secretary John Wetzel, today, signed a Notice of Execution setting June 22, 2020, for the execution of Eric Frein.

Frein was convicted and sentenced to death for the 2014 murder of a Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Cpl. Bryon Dickson II during an ambush attack of the Blooming Grove barracks in northeastern Pennsylvania.

The law provides that when the governor does not sign a warrant of execution within the specified time period, the secretary of corrections has 30 days within which to issue a notice of execution.

The General Assembly has yet to address the inadequacies in the death penalty system as detailed in the Joint State Government Commission report issued in 2018.

Governor Wolf issues temporary reprieves if a warrant reaches his desk without further appeals. We are not yet at that point in this case.

Any remaining appeals or stays an individual pursues would be part of the court case, and questions pertaining to those appeals or stays would be best directed to the individual’s attorneys.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.