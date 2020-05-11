Phyllis E. Tinker, 78, of Seneca, died early Sunday morning, May 10, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Eau Claire, Butler County on May 17, 1941, to the late John W. and Cora Mildred (Stalker) Snyder.

Phyllis was a 1959 graduate of Moniteau High School. In her earlier years, she was employed at the Parker Glass Plant. She later became a dedicated homemaker, taking care of her family. Phyllis served as a Boy Scout den mother, as well as a room mother while her children were in school.

Mrs. Tinker was a member of Seneca United Methodist Church, where she was involved with the Gleaner’s Sunday School class, the prayer blanket group, and assisted with funeral dinners and delivering floral arrangements from church.

Phyllis enjoyed traveling, camping, fishing, crocheting and sewing, cooking, gardening, and canning. She also liked country music, and visiting with people. Phyllis was the type of person “who never met a stranger.”

She was married in Eau Claire on August 11, 1962 to J. Braden Tinker, and he preceded her in death on February 25, 2005.

She is survived by three children: Kathy Tinker of Seneca, Karen Tinker of Virginia Beach, VA, and John Tinker and his companion Crystal Bennett of Hummelstown; and four grandchildren: Jordan Tinker of Middletown, Megan Kramer of Virginia Beach, Sarah Tinker, and Morgan Tinker, both of Middletown; two step-grandchildren, Emily and Alex Bennett; and her ‘grand-dogs’ Gizmo and Ernie.

Also surviving are four sisters, Barbara Kellerman of Eau Claire, Mary O’Donnell (Dave) of Marietta, Georgia, Jean Druzisky (Dave) of Cape Coral, FL, and Carol Snyder of Fort Myers, FL; a brother, Fred Snyder (Patti) of Fort Myers, FL; two sisters-in-law, Jessie Snyder of Petrolia, and Jeanette Snyder of Eau Claire; and numerous nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Robert, David, and Larry Snyder.

A private family visitation and funeral service will be held. A memorial service open to the public will be held at a later date. Interment will be in Brandon Cemetery in Cranberry.

Funeral arrangements are being completed by Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Savita Joneja, the staff at UPMC Northwest, and the V.N.A. Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Seneca United Methodist Church, ATTN: Prayer Blanket Ministry, 196 East State Road, Seneca, PA 16346; or to the Venango V.N.A. Foundation (Hospice), 491 Allegheny Blvd., Franklin, PA 16323.

To express online condolences to the Tinker family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

