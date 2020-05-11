State Police Calls: Retail Theft, Harassment, Cruelty to Animals

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

Retail Theft in Monroe Township

Around 7:08 p.m. on May 9, Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to the Walmart store on Perkins Road in Monroe Township for a report of a retail theft.

According to police, 26-year-old Tiffany Bundy, of Clarion, stole approximately $335.82 of merchandise from the store.

Police say retail theft charges are pending through District Court 18-3-02.

Harassment in Sligo Borough

Around 7:00 p.m. on May 9, Clarion-based State Police responded to a residence on Colerain Street in Sligo Borough for a reported domestic dispute.

According to police, 30-year-old Keena Kightlinger, of Sligo, and a known 34-year-old female victim from Rimersburg were involved in the incident.

Police say charges are pending against Kightlinger.

Cruelty to Animals in Limestone Township

Around 11:59 a.m. on May 8, Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to an alleged cruelty to animals incident at a residence on East Reidsburg Road in Limestone Township.

Police say upon investigation, the allegations were determined to be unfounded.

