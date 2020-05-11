Woman Loses Control of Car on Route 68, Slams into Guide Rail

MADISON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a woman lost control of her vehicle on State Route 68 and struck a guide rail early Friday morning.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident occurred around 3:15 a.m. on Friday, May 8, on State Route 68 just north of Phillipston Road, in Madison Township, Clarion County.

Police say 46-year-old Tina M. Globis, of Ellwood City, was operating a 2016 Buick Regal, traveling south on State Route 68, when she lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle then traveled across the roadway and struck a guide rail on the eastern shoulder.

Globis and her passenger, 42-year-old Denise S. Magana, of Pittsburgh, were both using seat belts and were not injured.

Globis was cited for a traffic violation.

