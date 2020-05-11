 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Woman Loses Control of Car on Route 68, Slams into Guide Rail

Monday, May 11, 2020 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Police New aMADISON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a woman lost control of her vehicle on State Route 68 and struck a guide rail early Friday morning.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident occurred around 3:15 a.m. on Friday, May 8, on State Route 68 just north of Phillipston Road, in Madison Township, Clarion County.

Police say 46-year-old Tina M. Globis, of Ellwood City, was operating a 2016 Buick Regal, traveling south on State Route 68, when she lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle then traveled across the roadway and struck a guide rail on the eastern shoulder.

Globis and her passenger, 42-year-old Denise S. Magana, of Pittsburgh, were both using seat belts and were not injured.

Globis was cited for a traffic violation.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.