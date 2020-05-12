A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Areas of frost before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 53. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tonight – Areas of frost after 4am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 29. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday – Areas of frost before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 58. Calm wind.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday – Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. South wind 3 to 6 mph. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday – Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. High near 70. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 2am, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday – Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night – Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

7-Day Weather Forecast

