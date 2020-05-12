Actions Taken by the Wolf Administration in Response to the Coronavirus Pandemic

Statewide – The Wolf Administration has taken the following actions in response to the Coronavirus Pandemic:

– Updated the public on the commonwealth’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, reminding Pennsylvanians to “stay the course and follow the law” to avoid negative consequences.

– Governor Tom Wolf Rejects GOP Subpoena for Business Waiver Records But Releases Some Information Online

– 13 Additional Western PA Counties to Move to Yellow Phase on May 15

– Wolf Extends Stay-at-Home Order Until June 4 for Red Counties

– Announced eligible self-employed, independent contractors, gig workers and others not normally eligible for regular unemployment compensation (UC) can begin filing backdated claims in the new Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) website.

– Outlined plans to create Commonwealth Civilian Coronavirus Corps.

– Announced progress on updating Pennsylvania’s science education standards.

– Provided guidance for counties moving into the yellow phase on May 8.

– Joined a multi-state agreement to develop a regional supply chain for personal protective equipment and other medical equipment.

– DCNR Announces Plan for Reopening Some State Park, Forest Facilities

– Governor Wolf Announces Reopening of 24 Counties, Including Clarion County, Beginning May 8

– Signed two bills into law and vetoed a telemedicine bill/a>

– Highlighted comprehensive food security efforts.

– Asked Congress and USDA to take action on food security.

– Expanded food recovery infrastructure grants.

– Announced the lifting of some restrictions on businesses related to certain outdoor activities

– Called for mandated race and ethnicity data collection

– Wolf Administration Elaborates on Data Driven Reopening Standard

– Governor Wolf: Mental Health Support Is Vital, Available Amid Strain of COVID_19 Pandemic

– Launched an online portal for individuals, corporations or community organizations to inform the commonwealth of critical medical supplies available for donation during the COVID-19 pandemic

– Issued guidance for all construction businesses and employees to mitigate the spread of COVID-19

– Detailed plans for a targeted reopening of the state

– Encouraged voters to apply for a mail-in ballot

– Announced a partnership between the department’s Office of Child Development and Early Learning (OCDEL) and Penn State Harrisburg’s Institute of State and Regional Affairs (ISRA) to study the impacts of COVID-19 on child care providers across Pennsylvania.

– Reminded Pennsylvanians that resources and assistance are available to victims and survivors of sexual assault or domestic violence during COVID-19 mitigation efforts

– Extended the stay-at-home order until May 8

– Signed bill to provide flexibility to local governments and businesses

– Announced online vehicle sales, curbside PLCB pick-up and May 8 construction restart

– Issued Gov. Wolf’s remarks on recovery planning

– Wolf Administration Offers Guidance to Food Processing Facilities to Ensure Safety of Workforce Food Supply

– Wolf: No Timetable for Reopening Pennsylvania’s Economy – Approach Will Be Driven by Data

– Gov. Wolf: Corrections Announces First Group of Inmates Under Temporary Reprieve Program

– Began emergency SNAP benefit distribution, local food bank availability

– Signed an order providing worker safety measures

– Announced a task force to address health disparity

– Provided tax relief for those affected by COVID-19

– Urged USDA support of vital PA agriculture sectors

– Announced waiver for businesses on prepayment of sales tax

– Thanked Pennsylvanians for sacrifices made during COVID-19

– Announced participation in multi-state council to plan for re-opening state

– PA National Guard Supporting Communities Combatig COVID-19

– Wolf Issues Order to Release Up to 1,800 PA Inmates During Pandemic

– Wolf Announces $450 Million Hospital Emergency Loan Program

– PA Begins Implementing New Federal Unemployment Benefits; Eligible Claimants Get Extra $600 Starting Next Week

– Extended the inmate visitation suspension and the use of enhanced employee screenings indefinitely at all state-run correctional facilities

– Announced that all schools will remain closed for the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year

– Signed order to provide targeted PPE and supplies to health care facilities

– Ordered flags to fly at half-staff to honor of all COVID-19 victims

– Joined community leaders in call to end COVID-19-related discrimination

– Stressed the need for community volunteerism

– Governor Wolf, Religious Leaders Encourage Alternate Forms of Religious Gatherings

– Governor Wolf Recommends Pennsylvanians Wear Masks in Public

– Announced a statewide stay-at-home order, effective 8 p.m., April 1

– Announced federal major disaster declaration approval.

– Statewide mitigation efforts

– Pennsylvania k-12 schools closed with guidance provided

