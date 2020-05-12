 

Actions Taken by the Wolf Administration in Response to the Coronavirus Pandemic

Tuesday, May 12, 2020 @ 12:05 PM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Statewide – The Wolf Administration has taken the following actions in response to the Coronavirus Pandemic:

– Updated the public on the commonwealth’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, reminding Pennsylvanians to “stay the course and follow the law” to avoid negative consequences.

Governor Tom Wolf Rejects GOP Subpoena for Business Waiver Records But Releases Some Information Online

13 Additional Western PA Counties to Move to Yellow Phase on May 15

Wolf Extends Stay-at-Home Order Until June 4 for Red Counties

– Announced eligible self-employed, independent contractors, gig workers and others not normally eligible for regular unemployment compensation (UC) can begin filing backdated claims in the new Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) website.

Outlined plans to create Commonwealth Civilian Coronavirus Corps.

Announced progress on updating Pennsylvania’s science education standards.

– Provided guidance for counties moving into the yellow phase on May 8.

– Joined a multi-state agreement to develop a regional supply chain for personal protective equipment and other medical equipment.

DCNR Announces Plan for Reopening Some State Park, Forest Facilities

Governor Wolf Announces Reopening of 24 Counties, Including Clarion County, Beginning May 8

Signed two bills into law and vetoed a telemedicine bill/a>

Highlighted comprehensive food security efforts.

Asked Congress and USDA to take action on food security.

Expanded food recovery infrastructure grants.

– Announced the lifting of some restrictions on businesses related to certain outdoor activities

– Called for mandated race and ethnicity data collection

Wolf Administration Elaborates on Data Driven Reopening Standard

Governor Wolf: Mental Health Support Is Vital, Available Amid Strain of COVID_19 Pandemic

Launched an online portal for individuals, corporations or community organizations to inform the commonwealth of critical medical supplies available for donation during the COVID-19 pandemic

Issued guidance for all construction businesses and employees to mitigate the spread of COVID-19

Detailed plans for a targeted reopening of the state

Encouraged voters to apply for a mail-in ballot

– Announced a partnership between the department’s Office of Child Development and Early Learning (OCDEL) and Penn State Harrisburg’s Institute of State and Regional Affairs (ISRA) to study the impacts of COVID-19 on child care providers across Pennsylvania.

– Reminded Pennsylvanians that resources and assistance are available to victims and survivors of sexual assault or domestic violence during COVID-19 mitigation efforts

Extended the stay-at-home order until May 8

Signed bill to provide flexibility to local governments and businesses

Announced online vehicle sales, curbside PLCB pick-up and May 8 construction restart

Issued Gov. Wolf’s remarks on recovery planning

Wolf Administration Offers Guidance to Food Processing Facilities to Ensure Safety of Workforce Food Supply

Wolf: No Timetable for Reopening Pennsylvania’s Economy – Approach Will Be Driven by Data

Gov. Wolf: Corrections Announces First Group of Inmates Under Temporary Reprieve Program

Began emergency SNAP benefit distribution, local food bank availability

Signed an order providing worker safety measures

Announced a task force to address health disparity

Provided tax relief for those affected by COVID-19

Urged USDA support of vital PA agriculture sectors

Announced waiver for businesses on prepayment of sales tax

Thanked Pennsylvanians for sacrifices made during COVID-19

Announced participation in multi-state council to plan for re-opening state

PA National Guard Supporting Communities Combatig COVID-19

Wolf Issues Order to Release Up to 1,800 PA Inmates During Pandemic

Wolf Announces $450 Million Hospital Emergency Loan Program

PA Begins Implementing New Federal Unemployment Benefits; Eligible Claimants Get Extra $600 Starting Next Week

– Extended the inmate visitation suspension and the use of enhanced employee screenings indefinitely at all state-run correctional facilities

– Announced that all schools will remain closed for the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year

– Signed order to provide targeted PPE and supplies to health care facilities

Ordered flags to fly at half-staff to honor of all COVID-19 victims

– Joined community leaders in call to end COVID-19-related discrimination

– Stressed the need for community volunteerism

Governor Wolf, Religious Leaders Encourage Alternate Forms of Religious Gatherings

Governor Wolf Recommends Pennsylvanians Wear Masks in Public

Announced a statewide stay-at-home order, effective 8 p.m., April 1

Announced federal major disaster declaration approval.

Statewide mitigation efforts

Pennsylvania k-12 schools closed with guidance provided


