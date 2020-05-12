 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Area Woman Involved in Hit-and-Run Crash on I-80

Tuesday, May 12, 2020 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

policePINE CREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say an area woman was involved in a hit-and-run crash that occurred on Friday afternoon on Interstate 80.

DuBois-based State Police say the accident happened around 3:57 p.m. on Friday, May 8, on Interstate 80 westbound near the 86 mile marker, in Pine Creek Township, Jefferson County.

According to police, 56-year-old Michelle Smith, of Summerville, was operating a 2017 Ford Edge, traveling in the left lane, when a vehicle in the right lane attempted to enter the left lane and struck the right side of Smith’s vehicle.

The other vehicle then fled the scene.

Smith was using a seat belt and was not injured.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.