Area Woman Involved in Hit-and-Run Crash on I-80

PINE CREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say an area woman was involved in a hit-and-run crash that occurred on Friday afternoon on Interstate 80.

DuBois-based State Police say the accident happened around 3:57 p.m. on Friday, May 8, on Interstate 80 westbound near the 86 mile marker, in Pine Creek Township, Jefferson County.

According to police, 56-year-old Michelle Smith, of Summerville, was operating a 2017 Ford Edge, traveling in the left lane, when a vehicle in the right lane attempted to enter the left lane and struck the right side of Smith’s vehicle.

The other vehicle then fled the scene.

Smith was using a seat belt and was not injured.

