Burns & Burns Announces Many Auto Insurance Customers Get Rebate Due to COVID-19 Pandemic
CLARION, Pa., (EYT) – Burns & Burns Associates Inc, has some good news for most of their customers who have auto insurance; they’re due for some money back on their premiums.
(Photo: Carla Magrini, Licensed Insurance Agent, Alexis Burns, Executive Vice President, and Olivia Keltz, Marketing Specialist)
Most auto insurers are issuing a credit to customers due to decreased driving during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have multiple insurance companies that have been giving us the great news that they’re providing premium relief to their customers,” Alexis Burns, Executive Vice President of Burns & Burns, told exploreClarion.com.
“We wanted to share the good news with the public because it seems that all we hear is bad news around COVID-19.”
The amount you may be credited varies depending on which company provides your auto insurance coverage, according to Licensed Insurance Agent Carla Magrini.
“Most companies are applying a credit of anywhere between 15% to 35% for premiums for April and May,” Magrini explained.
“Customers don’t have to do anything. The credits will be applied automatically to the customer’s policies.”
According to Magrini, customers who pay monthly are likely to see a credit on their monthly bill; customers who pay their policy in full are likely to receive a check in the mail; and those who paid by credit card may see a credit from their insurance company on their credit card statement. The credits come after the insurance companies receive regulatory approval to issue a refund.
Customers will be notified of their pending rebates by the insurance companies either by email or through the mail. In fact, some customers have been surprised to find a check in their mailbox from their insurance companies.
“The nice thing is that customers don’t have to do anything,” said Marketing Specialist Olivia Keltz. “It’s an automatic rebate.”
Burns also pointed out that many insurance companies are doing more than issuing rebates to help during the pandemic; some are also contributing to causes, such as food banks and other relief funds.
“MMG has partnered with us locally at all of our nine locations for $500.00 to be distributed in local areas of needs,” Burns mentioned. “That’s been exciting, as well.”
The money is used to contribute to areas of need in the community.
“We’ve been donating to various food banks, some nursing homes, and other places that have needed some help during this time,” Burns said.
Insurance companies may also provide some help for those who are having trouble paying their premiums. However, unlike the rebates, this help is not automatic. In this case, customers need to request relief.
“Our customers should call here,” said Magrini. “Then, we can call the company for them.”
Many insurance companies are offering flexible billing or a 30-day grace period on policy payments. Some companies are also waiving late fees and reinstatement fees during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Magrini.
Burns said a company called Encompass offers free insurance against identity theft to customers who have a homeowner’s policy during the pandemic.
“Right now, a lot of people are filing for unemployment. They have to put a lot of their private information online,” Burns explained.
Putting that information online can increase the possibility of identity theft.
The company has also seen an increase in businesses requesting quotes for cyber insurance. Those requests come as many companies conduct meetings using the internet and tools that may be hacked.
There also seems to be increased concern about ransomware in which a company’s computer is hacked, and its contents held hostage until a ransom is paid to the hacker, Burns said.
During these days of social distancing, Burns & Burns continues to serve customers primarily by mail, email, and phone. Payments can be made through the mail slot at Burns & Burns locations.
For more information about Burns and Burns Associates, Inc. and their insurance services, please visit www.burnsandburns.com or call 814-226-8041.
Burns & Burns has offices in the following locations:
– 859 Main Street, Clarion, Pa.
– 309 Elm Street, Tionesta, Pa.
– 201 East Market Street, Clearfield, Pa.
– 57 Rear Main Street, Bradford, Pa.
– 3123 W. 12th Street, Suite. A, Erie, Pa.
– 18959 Park Avenue Plaza, Meadville, Pa.
– 114 West South Street, Mercer, Pa.
– 4025 Wilmington Road, New Wilmington, Pa.
– 301 Hickory Street, Warren, Pa.
