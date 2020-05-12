Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Eggplant-Portobello Sandwich Loaf

Serve this hearty sandwich with a side of scalloped potatoes!

Eggplant-Portobello Sandwich Loaf

Ingredients

1 – l pound loaf Italian bread

1/2 cup olive oil

2 teaspoons minced garlic

1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1 – pound large eggplant, cut into 1/2-inch slices

1 – 6 oz. package sliced portobello mushrooms

1 cup marinara sauce

2 tablespoons minced fresh basil

4 ounces smoked fresh mozzarella cheese, cut into 1/4-inch slices (regular mozzarella will also work)

Directions

~Cut bread lengthwise in half. Carefully hollow out top and bottom, leaving a 1/2-in. shell; set aside.

~In a small bowl, combine the oil, garlic, Italian seasoning, salt, and pepper. Brush over eggplant and mushrooms.

~Grill, covered, over medium heat for three to five minutes on each side or until vegetables are tender.

~Spread half of the marinara sauce over bottom of bread. Top with eggplant and mushrooms. Spread with remaining sauce; top with basil and cheese. Replace bread top.

~Wrap loaf in a large piece of heavy-duty foil; seal tightly. Grill, covered, over medium heat for four to five minutes on each side.

