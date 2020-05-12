 

Emergency Crews Respond to Crash in Clarion Borough

Tuesday, May 12, 2020 @ 02:05 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

1D4A8684 copy_PPM_1200CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Emergency crews responded to the scene of a crash in Clarion Borough early Tuesday afternoon.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

According to a representative of Clarion County 9-1-1, they received a call reporting a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Riverview Avenue and Eastwood Drive in Clarion Borough around 1:22 p.m. on Tuesday, May 12.

1D4A8673 copy_PPM_1200

Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1, Clarion Hospital Ambulance, and Clarion Borough Police were dispatched to the scene.

Sources at the scene say at least one person was transported by ambulance.

Crews cleared the scene at 2:11 p.m.

No additional details are available at this time.


