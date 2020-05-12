Lucinda Woman Loses Control of SUV, Slams into Tree

FARMINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Lucinda woman lost control of her SUV and struck a tree in Farmington Township on Sunday evening.

According to Marienville-based State Police, the crash occurred around 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 10, on Salsgiver Drive, just east of State Route 36, in Farmington Township, Clarion County.

Police say 29-year-old Meghan E. Sibble, of Lucinda, was operating a 2008 Hyundai Vera Cruz, traveling west on Salsgiver Drive, when she failed to negotiate a right curve and slid off the south side of the roadway and struck a tree.

Sibble was using a seat belt and was not injured.

The vehicle sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene by Snyder’s Auto Body.

Sibble was cited with a speed violation.

