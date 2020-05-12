 

Mabel Irene Yount

Tuesday, May 12, 2020 @ 06:05 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Yount-photo-croppedMabel Irene Yount, 94, of Rimersburg, PA, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020, at Clarion Hospital.

She was born on September 2, 1925 in Toby Twp., Clarion County, PA, the daughter of Andrew and Minnie (Croyle) Guntrum.

Mabel was a member of the Carwick Wesleyan Church of Rimersburg. She took great pride in caring for her family. Mabel was known as “grandma” to numerous children that were raised and welcomed in her home and then she was known as “great-grandma” to their children. One of her interests was word find puzzles. She will best be remembered as being caring, loving, and tender to her family and to anyone who got to know her.

Mabel leaves behind to cherish her memory a son, Paul W. Yount Jr. of Rimersburg, PA.; two daughters, Rev. Jane E. Johnson and husband Charles of Watsontown, PA., and Deborah I. Yount of Rimersburg, PA; a sister, Pauline Wiant and husband William of Rimersburg, PA, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Paul W. Yount whom she married Sept. 4, 1948 and who died Oct. 5, 1966; brothers, Bruce and Thomas Guntrum; and sisters, Betty Murray and Maxine Corle.

Memorial contributions may be in Mabel’s honor to Carwick Wesleyan Church, 163 Carwick Road, Rimersburg, PA 16248.

Funeral services will be privately held followed by a burial in Rimersburg Cemetery.

To send an online condolence to Mabel’s family, please visit www.bauerhillisfuneral.com.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Rimersburg.


