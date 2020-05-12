Randy Moorehead Performs ‘Music for a Cause’ to Benefit Student Emergency Fund

CLARION CO., Pa. – Randy Moorehead, a popular western Pennsylvania musician, is using the Saturday nights that he normally spends performing in local venues to livestream concerts from his at-home studio.

The weekly concerts, dubbed Music for a Cause, invites the Facebook audience to help various organizations that are struggling financially because of the coronavirus shutdown.

Moorehead, who said giving back is an important part of who he is, explained that he developed the concerts to meet needs in northwest Pennsylvania.

“So far, we have supported First Harvest Food Bank of Northwest PA, Youth Alternatives children’s camp program, Franklin Retail Association’s Retail Relief Project, Charitable Deeds in Knox, Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children, and Venango County Humane Society,” he said.

“Previously, I have raised money for PPC women’s shelter, Oil City Library, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, as well as a few other small projects through the United Way.”

His May 16 concert will benefit Clarion University’s Student Emergency Fund.

The hour-long performance will be livestreamed from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on the Clarion University of Pennsylvania Facebook page. The page provides a link through which the audience can donate; 100 percent of the money raised will help students. Explore Your Town Media will co-host the livestream.

“Gifts to the student emergency fund will provide scholarship support to students who are experiencing economic hardship due to COVID-19 and who, without additional financial support, may not be able to remain enrolled at the university in the fall,” said Holly Pipher, director of Annual Giving.

“To date, we have supported 183 students in financial need.”

An Oil City native, Moorehead lives in Seneca and works as an account executive in business development for the United Parcel Service. He holds a bachelor’s degree in communication from Clarion University.

