New Bethlehem Native Completes Studies with Perfect 4.0 at IUP

INDIANA, Pa.— New Bethlehem native Alexa Smith, a biology major at Indiana University of Pennsylvania in the Cook Honors College, completed studies in May for a bachelor’s degree with a perfect 4.0 grade point average.

Due to health and safety concerns caused by the coronavirus pandemic, May graduates will be honored at in-person commencement ceremonies on Sept. 12.

A total of 1,837 graduates completing studies in May and expected to complete studies in December are expected to participate in the September commencement ceremonies; 663 of the undergraduates qualify for Latin Honors (3.25 or above cumulative grade point average) and 34 of the May graduates achieved a perfect 4.0 grade point average.

Smith, daughter of Steven Smith and Amy Smith, is a 2016 graduate of Redbank Valley High School. She is a recipient of the Sutton Scholarship, Board of Governors Scholarship, Biology Department Scholarship and Service Award and the Alpha Chi Sigma volunteer service award. She was a member of the American Medical Students Association, Alpha Chi Sigma professional chemistry fraternity, Beta Beta Beta Professional Biology fraternity, Phi Eta Sigma service fraternity, biology club, did tutoring for the chemistry department and volunteered for Red Cross blood drives.

As details about commencement ceremonies are finalized, information will be posted on the IUP website, www.iup.edu.

