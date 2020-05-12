Patricia Joanne Burford, 88, of Oak Ridge found peace and restored health in her savior, Jesus Christ, on Sunday, May 10, 2020.

She was born May 5, 1932 to Harry & Mary Horne.

Pat married her true love, Warren C. Burford in 1949. They had two sons, Warren Brent & Brian. It was fitting that she passed on Mother’s Day as her life’s greatest joy was being a mom. Her son, Brian, was able to say goodbye to her here on this earth, and she then joined her beloved son, Brent, who passed away on March 17th.

Pat is survived by her son, Brian Burford, of Shippenville, and his wife, Laura, and her daughter-in-law, Cheryl Burford, of Brookville. She was blessed to be a grandma to Eric Burford, Erin (Buck) McKillip, Kara (Buck) Hetrick, Ty Burford, Ethan Burford, and Mason Burford. She had the honor of being a “GG” to Parker, Brant, Penelope, and Brooks. Her sister, Karen Rearick of New Bethlehem survives. Pat also enjoyed the company and friendship of a very special niece, Trena Raub, of Butler.

In addition to her parents, Pat was preceded in death by her husband, Warren, on October 25, 1987 and her adored son, Brent, on March 17, 2020. Her siblings, Harry “Bood” Horne, Donna Jean Rupp, Gladys Barndollar, and Barb Minich also preceded her in death. Pat shared a very special bond with her niece, Laurie Edmonds, who died on April 10, 2020.

Pat took tremendous pride in keeping her home immaculate and always had a good cup of coffee to offer. Her family has many wonderful memories of her and are thankful for the 88 years they were blessed to spend with her. For 85 of those years she enjoyed good health, never seeing the inside of a hospital except to give birth twice.

Due to restrictions on gatherings, a viewing at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn on Thursday, May 14, 2020 from noon to 2 p.m. will be limited to family.

A contribution to Clarion Forest VNA, 271 PerkinsRoad, Clarion, PA 16214 or to the First Church of God, 418 Brian Lane, New Bethlehem, PA 16242 may be made in Pat’s name.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

