Phyllis (P.J.) Greenawalt, 80, of Tin Town Road, Sligo, passed away Saturday May 9, 2020 at Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Born July 23, 1939 in Madison Township, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Inis (Saylor) Gates.

She married Ronald A. Greenawalt in September 1957 and he preceded her in death in July 1981.

Phyllis worked many years for the Federal Government and also Wolfs Furniture and Mary’s Little Lamb Bus Tours. She enjoyed reading, sewing, crafts, gardening and the outdoor life. She was of the Protestant faith and a member of the former Licking Presbyterian Church near Curllsville.

Phyllis is survived by her brother; Richard Gates of Sligo and numerous nieces and nephews and their families.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by an infant sister, Janet and also by her longtime companion, Thomas Siegrist.

There will be no viewing or visitation following Phyllis’s wishes.

Inurnment will be in the Rimersburg Cemetery.

The Varner Funeral home in Sligo is in charge of arrangements.

Phyllis’s family suggests memorial donations be made to the Clarion Forrest VNA and Hospice.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.varnerfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.