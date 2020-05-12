Police Seeking Information on Man Wanted for Attempted Homicide

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Oil City Police are seeking information on the whereabouts of a man wanted for attempted homicide in relation to a recent shooting incident in Oil City.

The Oil City Police Department is seeking information on the whereabouts of 18-year-old Adrian I. Wise, of Oil City.

Wise is wanted for Attempted Criminal Homicide and other charges related to an attempted burglary, criminal trespass, and shooting incident that occurred in the City of Oil City on April 25, 2020.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Wise is asked to contact the Oil City Police Department at 814-678-3080.

